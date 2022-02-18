Charl Schwartzel shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Charl Schwartzel hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schwartzel's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.