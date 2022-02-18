Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Ortiz had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

Ortiz tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 3 under for the round.