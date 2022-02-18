Cameron Young shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Young hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Young hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Young's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

Young hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

Young stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 166-yard par-3 16th. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.