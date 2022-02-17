Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Tringale hit his 203 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tringale's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.