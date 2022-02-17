Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

Smith tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 3 under for the round.