  • Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.