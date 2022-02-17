Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Champ hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Champ's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Champ's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.