Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Davis's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Davis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Davis's his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.