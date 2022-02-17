C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, and Jason Kokrak; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Pan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pan's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.