Bubba Watson rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Watson finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Bubba Watson got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 11th, Watson hit his 98 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Watson's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Watson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Watson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Watson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.