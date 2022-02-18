Brooks Koepka finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Koepka's tee shot went 339 yards to the native area, his second shot went 94 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Koepka hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Koepka went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Koepka hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.