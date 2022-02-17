Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Stuard chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.