Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 17, 2022
Highlights
Brendan Steele makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis
In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Brendan Steele makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Steele chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.
