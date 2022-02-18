  • Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Brendan Steele makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Brendan Steele makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.