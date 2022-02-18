Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Steele chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.