Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 first, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hagy at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hagy's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.