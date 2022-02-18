Branden Grace shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Branden Grace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 345 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Grace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grace had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Grace's tee shot went 314 yards to the native area, his second shot went 122 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.