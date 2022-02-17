Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.