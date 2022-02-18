Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

Lahiri hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.