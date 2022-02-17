Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Putnam's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Putnam hit his 238 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Putnam hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.