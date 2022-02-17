Andrew Landry shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Andrew Landry hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Landry's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at 3 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Landry's his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 6 over for the round.