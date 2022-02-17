Alex Smalley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smalley's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 under for the round.