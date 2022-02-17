Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 11th, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Noren hit his 199 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Noren's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.