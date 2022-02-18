Adam Scott rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Scott finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Adam Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Scott hit his 71 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Scott hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scott's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 3 under for the round.