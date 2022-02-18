Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Adam Schenk got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.