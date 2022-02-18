Adam Long shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Long chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Long's tee shot went 176 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.