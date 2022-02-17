Adam Hadwin shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hadwin chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.