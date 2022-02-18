  • Abraham Ancer comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Abraham Ancer makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer makes closing birdie on No. 18 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Abraham Ancer makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.