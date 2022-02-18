Abraham Ancer comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ancer finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Abraham Ancer's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ancer hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.