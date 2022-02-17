Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 first, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Wise chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Wise's his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.