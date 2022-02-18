Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Rai hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Rai's 76 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rai's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rai's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Rai's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.