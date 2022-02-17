11-over 82 by Aaron Beverly in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Beverly hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Beverly finished his day in 119th at 11 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Beverly reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beverly to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Beverly's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Beverly went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his $self.sc. He hit his eighth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Beverly to 4 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Beverly reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Beverly got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beverly to 7 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Beverly reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Beverly got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beverly to 9 over for the round.

Beverly got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Beverly to 10 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Beverly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beverly to 11 over for the round.