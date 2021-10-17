-
Yoseop Seo shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Yoseop Seo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Seo finished his round tied for 70th at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Seo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 138-yard par-3 seventh green, Seo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seo at even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Seo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Seo had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seo to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Seo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seo to 3 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Seo chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 4 under for the round.
