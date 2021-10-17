In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 9th at 18 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schauffele's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schauffele's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 9 under for the round.