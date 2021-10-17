-
-
Webb Simpson putts himself to a 7-under 65 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 8th at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch is in 4th at 21 under; and Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Webb Simpson's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Simpson chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
Simpson missed the green on his first shot on the 138-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.
-
-