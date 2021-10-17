-
Viktor Hovland shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 15th at 18 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Harry Higgs, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hovland hit his 247 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hovland's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hovland's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
