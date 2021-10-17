-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 18th at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Hatton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
