Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his round tied for 32nd at 14 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 22 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 20 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Finau's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.
