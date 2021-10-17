-
Tommy Fleetwood posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Tommy Fleetwood leads Bridge Kids golf clinic
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tommy Fleetwood led a Bridge Kids golf clinic on the practice range at The Summit Club. Fleetwood talks about his swing, how to shape certain shots and what goes into his routine and thought process.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 34th at 15 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tommy Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
