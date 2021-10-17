Tom Hoge hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 19th at 16 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Hoge hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 597-yard par-5 third, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.