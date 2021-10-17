-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Talor Gooch had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Gooch's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Gooch's 180 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 8 under for the round.
