Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 5th at 20 under with Robert Streb and Aaron Wise; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 21 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Im chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im hit his tee at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 11th green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Im's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 8 under for the round.