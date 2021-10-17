-
-
Sung Kang putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Sung Kang sticks wedge close and birdies at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Sung Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sung Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kang his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kang's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
-
-