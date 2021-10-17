-
Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink's 36-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Stewart Cink makes a 36-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 47th at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Rickie Fowler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Robert Streb and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
On the par-5 third, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cink's 103 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to even for the round.
