Si Woo Kim shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 76th at even par; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Kim's tee shot went 328 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 377-yard par-4 first. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
Kim got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 6 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.
