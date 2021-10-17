-
Shane Lowry delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shane Lowry sinks 24-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Shane Lowry makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Lowry finished his round tied for 40th at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Shane Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Shane Lowry to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lowry's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Lowry chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 6 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 7 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 8 under for the round.
