Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Sergio Garcia in the final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his round tied for 20th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Rickie Fowler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Robert Streb and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
After a 344 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Sergio Garcia chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
