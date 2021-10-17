-
Seonghyeon Kim putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seonghyeon Kim makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Seonghyeon Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Seonghyeon Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 21st at 17 under; Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 22 under; Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 21 under; and Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 20 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Seonghyeon Kim hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seonghyeon Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kim's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
