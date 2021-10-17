In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 42nd at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 19 under.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.