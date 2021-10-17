-
Scottie Scheffler putts himself to a 7-under 65 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
Round Recaps
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scheffler finished his round tied for 24th at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Keith Mitchell, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a 348 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Scottie Scheffler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.
