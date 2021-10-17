-
Sam Burns shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' 17-footer for birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sam Burns makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 5th at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a 352 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Burns chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Burns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 18th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 6 under for the round.
