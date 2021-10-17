-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Russell Henley makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Henley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Henley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 3 under for the round.
