Rory McIlroy shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rory McIlroy makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 25 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
McIlroy hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 597-yard par-5 third. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a 354 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, McIlroy chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
