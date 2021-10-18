  • Rory McIlroy shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rory McIlroy makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 2 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rory McIlroy makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.