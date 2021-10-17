-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb curls in 17-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Robert Streb makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 9th at 20 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
